CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Corpus Christi Police Department was called to the scene of a pedestrian accident Wednesday afternoon involving a school bus in front of Ray High School.

According to authorities, an 11-year-old girl stepped out onto Texan Trail and was struck by a passing school bus. The girl was trying to walk home from school but did not look both ways. Emergency crews were called to the scene and treated the child.

Police said the girl was not using a crosswalk when she was hit.

"We thought she was in critical condition, took her to Driscoll Children's Hospital but when we checked on her a little while ago, but doctors say she will have some recovery time but will be ok," an officer said.

The girl suffered serious head injuries and is expected to be okay.

