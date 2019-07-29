WESTPHALIA, Texas — A more than 100-year-old catholic parish caught fire in Westphalia Monday.

The Westphalia Volunteer Fire Department, Marlin, Troy, Temple, and Rodgers fire departments were working to put out the fire, cool down hot spots and to protect a house on the property of the Church of Visitation at 144 County Road 3000.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

It is unclear if anyone was inside the church when the fire started.

Westphalia is an unincorporated town in Falls County.

According to the website, the church was established inlate1700s. The Westphalia edifice was built in 1884. On December 31, 1978, the historic church, one of the largest wooden churches in Texas, received official recognition with the erection of a Texas Historical Marker.

