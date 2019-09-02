AUSTIN, Texas — William County Sheriff's Office tweeted Friday night they are working a 10 vehicle crash on Highway 195 that has shutdown the highway.

Deputies said the crash occurred at Patterson Ave. impacting north and southbound traffic.

According to deputies, two were transported from the scene in critical condition.

Later on, Williamson County deputies tweeted there are no fatalities reported with this crash.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.