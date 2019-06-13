ORLANDO, Fla. — The excitement to ride the new Harry Potter roller coaster on the opening day resulted in 10-hour wait times reported within 20 minutes of the ride opening.

Hagrid's Magical Creatures Motorbike Adventure officially opened Thursday morning at Universal Orlando's Islands of Adventure. The 3-minute, 7-launch coaster surges you up to 50 miles per hour through a Care of Magical Creatures class and the Forbidden Forest with the beloved Hogwarts groundskeeper.

While the ride officially opened at 9 a.m. Thursday, people arrived at the park hours earlier. Around 8:20 a.m., Universal replied to a guest the wait time was already at 8 hours.

Within about 20 minutes of opening, the Universal Orlando app reported a wait time of 600 minutes (10 hours) to get on the ride.

