Who's Hiring? Family Hospital Systems

Family Hospital Systems is hiring registered nurses and medical-surgical nurses.

CEDAR PARK, Texas — We all know this is a trying time for our healthcare workers but if you are a nurse who wants to get back out there to help our community through this pandemic, here is an opportunity.

Family Hospital Systems is hiring medical-surgical nurses at both of their hospitals in Lake Travis and Brushy Creek. This is a full-time position with benefits. According to Jen Stratton, the director of communications, pay starts at $37,000 a year.

"Our motto has always been that we want our family to treat your family," said Stratton. "So we're looking for individuals who are dedicated to their patients and to their team. We're also looking for people who are going to treat our patients like they would treat their own family."

Stratton said they are also hiring registered nurses at multiple of their Family Emergency Room locations. This is also a full-time position with benefits. Starting pay is $34,000 a year.

"We offer a variety of community-based services every February," said Stratton. "We have offered free heart screenings. We are team doctors for a variety of Central Texas high school teams."

Family Hospital Systems also played a significant role in getting people tested for COVID-19 in Williamson County.

Apply for these positions here. If you are hiring and want to be featured, send Daranesha Herron an email, Dherron@kvue.com