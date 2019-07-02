AUSTIN, Texas — Two new facilities for Austin police were supposed to be built with money from two different bonds. But years later, those properties still sit vacant.

The first is the Northeast Austin substation. The second is the facility for APD’s Mounted Patrol Unit in Southeast Austin.

Back in 2006, voters approved nearly $20 million for the Northeast Austin substation to house Austin police and the municipal court.

The city bought the old Home Depot property off I-35 and St. John’s Avenue in 2007, but after spending millions on land and development plans, the police department realized they would need more money to demolish the Home Depot and build a new facility.

Once the department realized they wouldn’t have enough money in the bond for the Northeast Austin substation, they chose to allocate the remaining money to buy land for the new Mounted Patrol facility.

Mounted Patrol has been leasing stables on private property in Manor, and the city realized the urgent need to find a more permanent location.

In 2011, they bought 88 acres for the new Mounted Patrol facility off McAngus Road near Circuit of the Americas. That project was also delayed by mounting construction costs, according to APD’s Financial Services Manager Michelle Schmidt.

In the meantime, the St. John’s Avenue property sat vacant for more than a decade.

Then, in 2012, voters approved nearly $31 million for public safety improvements, including nearly $12 million for the APD to, among other things, buy land for a new substation in Northwest Austin, as well as building the facility for Mounted Patrol.

It took six years for the department to find property that was the right size and price for the substation in Northwest Austin, according to Schmidt. But this December, they finally closed on two adjacent properties totaling 16 acres near 2222 and 620, south of Anderson Mill, for the new Northwest Austin substation. It will also house EMS and AFD.

Police said that substation is necessary to service a rapidly growing part of the city. Currently, Northwest Austin is serviced by the North Austin substation on Lamplight Village Avenue.

That’s nearly 15 miles away.

"Response times will continue to increase because we're not keeping up,” Cary Roberts, with the Greater Austin Crime Commission, said.

Roberts said public safety in Austin has to catch up with all the growth, and so far, it hasn’t.

"It's important that the substation in Northwest Austin gets up and running as quickly as possible because that part of the city is under served with current resources,” Roberts said.

Austin Police Association President Ken Casaday said the lack of new facilities also affects officers, who are working in cramped and sometimes unsafe conditions.

"We have bathrooms that are shut down and asbestos problems at the main [headquarters],” Casaday said. “You have officers in the North substation working out of broom closets."

Schmidt said the department will use the remaining 2012 bond money to design the new Northwest Austin substation, then go back to the city for a new bond to build the facility itself.

The bond money, Schmidt said, only covered buying the property and developing plans for construction.

There has also been progress on the Mounted Patrol facility -- nearly a decade later.

APD turned in their 100 percent complete design documents for the facility this month, and now they're waiting for final approval from the city. Schmidt expects that will take anywhere from one to three months, and then they can begin the bidding process by early summer.

This past week, city council also approved buying a road easement on the property from Travis County to continue moving forward with the plans.

Schmidt told KVUE they hope to begin construction on the Mounted Patrol facility by this September and finish by September 2020.

As for the Northeast substation, that remains to be seen.

The city still owns the property originally purchased for the police department and municipal court, but now Austin Council Member Greg Casar’s office is looking into other potential uses for the site, including affordable housing.

While Roberts and Casaday both said they agree the city needs more affordable housing, they also said they believe the St. John’s property should be used for a new police substation, as the 2006 bond originally intended.

"Public safety projects are important and when that money has been dedicated to those, that's what it ought to be used for,” Roberts said.

Casaday and Roberts said they will continue to push for public safety improvements.

Right now, the police department and city are trying to determine if they can build the substations and possibly a new police headquarters using a public-private model to offset the costs to taxpayers. That’s when a private development company builds the facility, and the city leases the space.

The city is expected to release its Capitol Area Improvement plans this April.

Casaday said he hopes those will include plans for new police facilities.