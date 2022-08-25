Torchy's Tacos expanding to Florida

Company leaders say their hope is to become a taco stop all across the nation.

AUSTIN, Texas — A restaurant with roots in Austin continues to grow.

Torchy's Tacos started in Austin as a food truck in 2006, and since then, it has expanded rapidly, opening its 100th store last year.

Now, they're bringing a little more flavor to the Tampa Bay area in Florida. A Torchy’s restaurant is set to open there this December.

According to the Austin Business Journal, Torchy’s will take over a Pollo Tropical location at Tryone Square Mall. Near Orlando, an Altamonte Springs location is also being planned.

Documents filed with the city of St. Petersburg reveal Torchy’s plans to take over a 3,650-square-foot building for its location near Tampa.

In November 2020, the company received around $400 million in private equity funding as it eyes a nationwide expansion.