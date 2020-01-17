AUSTIN, Texas — Editor's note: The attached video is about liquor taxes in Texas.

According to a report by drinks market analysis company IWSR, Austin-based Tito's Handmade Vodka was the top-selling spirit brand in the nation in 2019.

According to the report, this is the first time in more than a decade Smirnoff has been knocked out of the top spot.

Other notable brands that were beaten out by Tito's include Jack Daniel's, Fireball and Crown Royal.

The report also noted this is the first time in more than two decades the total wine consumption in the U.S. has decreased, dropping by 0.9%.

Additionally, the report said the distilled spirits industry is projected to have grown by 2.3% in 2019 thanks to agave, whisky and cognac.

Ready-to-drink beverages had a very large spike in consumption, largely credited to the increasing popularity of hard seltzers, which accounted for approximately 43% of all ready-to-drink sales.

Good news for fans of craft beer – despite a decline in overall beer consumption, craft and low- or no-alcohol beer categories grew by 4.1% and 6.6% respectively, according to the report.

