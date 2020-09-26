TheGreatAustinTakeout aims to support local restaurants, food runners

Two social media groups partnered up Friday encouraging people to order takeout food through a Facebook group to skip food delivery app fees and support local.

AUSTIN, Texas — Penii Galindo-Cook made three back-to-back-to-back deliveries Friday morning. All her orders came through the Runner City Facebook Group or regular customers who met her through the page.

"Friday, Saturday and Sunday [are] amazingly busy, especially now with football season and things like that," Galinda-Cook said. "Thanksgiving coming up in Christmas and the whole new world order that we're going through, grocery runs are very popular."

This month, Runner City partnered with Eat Drink To Go, another Facebook group, to launch a new campaign: #TheGreatAustinTakeout. The idea behind the campaign is to encourage people to order takeout food from local restaurants through Runner City, then post pictures using the hashtag to spread the message of supporting local restaurants and food runners.

Within Runner City, people post their order, a runner comments they will pick it up, the runner delivers the order, the person pays the runner directly.

"There's no middle man," Hugh Olson, the creator of Eat Drink To Go, said. "There's no delivery app in the middle where the delivery person will be charged a fee. Restaurants are usually charged multiple fees so it's hitting their bottom line pretty hard."

Cuba512's co-owner, Tuky Ibarra, went so far as to cut ties with the delivery apps she previously partnered with.

"We're losing money because they take like 50%, 20%," Ibarra said. "Imagine right now, that's crazy."

The Great Austin Takeout then solves the cost of fees to both drivers and restaurants.

"It's going to be to bring as many people together at one time ordering takeout because it doesn't also just bring money to these businesses and these furloughed runners," Olson said. "It also brings more awareness in general. If someone's posting a picture in our group of the food and someone didn't even know that restaurant existed, you know, 24,999 other people are going to see that picture and hopefully, eventually, you'll get a trickle-down effect. Local people are going to want to, you know, eventually order from that place."

EDTG and Runner City plan to organize The Great Austin Takeout on the last Friday of every month until the COVID-19 pandemic is over. For the first month, Andy Kaminsky, the creator of Runner City - Austin, encouraged people who did not or could not order takeout to instead donate to the Central Texas Food Bank.