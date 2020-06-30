"That made me have to go to four different banks just to get one roll of each," a bakery owner said.

You can smell it before you see it; the lingering scent of fresh pastries will draw you right into Cabarello Bakery, but the supply will keep you.

"We have about 30 different kind of pastries on any given day," Lydia Leos, the bakery's co-owner said with confidence. Leos's shop is stock full of treats, but there is something they're short of — some spare change.

"When I went to go get my change for the week, they only gave me one each when I normally get about six or seven rolls of each coin," Leos recalled. "That made me have to go to four different banks just to get one roll of each."

The U.S. Mint slowed coin production during the pandemic which in turn has caused low supply and low circulation.

The shortage has forced places as big as H-E-B to post signs up at certain locations, asking customers to use exact change or credit or debit card.

Back at Cabarello Bakery, they're asking customers to do the same.

"I appealed to our community to bring in their change. I'll change it out for them," Leos said. "I actually had a gentleman come in and bring me a roll of quarters. He got his $10 back plus a donut," she added with a laugh.

A sweet treat for an even sweeter gesture they hope they don't have to continue to rely on as they try to keep focus on the bigger issue — everyone's safety.