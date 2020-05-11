Yeti recalls Rambler travel mugs with Stronghold lid due to burn hazards

This recall is due to magnet failure that can cause burn injuries.

Yeti is recalling their Rambler 20 oz Travel Mug with Stronghold Lid that is sold in a variety of colors.

Luckily, the recall only involves travel mugs with the date code 34204010 which can be found on the bottom of the travel mug base. This batch was only sold at Yeti and on Yeti.com during October 2020.

You can visit yeti.com for instructions on returning the lid or at a YETI store for a full refund. This recall is after two reports of the magnetic slider on the Rambler ejected after being sealed with hot liquid. No injuries have been reported so far.