WASHINGTON, D.C., USA — Texas-based Ruiz Foods is recalling about 246,000 pounds of frozen breakfast wrap products containing bacon that officials say may be contaminated with foreign material -- namely small rocks, the US Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service said.

The frozen egg, potato, bacon and cheese wrap items were produced on Jan. 17 and Jan. 18, 2019.

The items involved in the recall are 8-pack family size film packages containing "El Monterey Egg Potato Bacon & Cheese Sauce Breakfast Wraps" with "Best if Used By" dates of 01/17/2020 and 01/18/2020 along with lot codes 19017 and 19018, listed on the packages.

The products subject to recall bear establishment number "EST. 17523A" on the back of the package. The items were shipped to retail locations nationwide.

Ruiz Foods

The problem was discovered on Friday, June 14, 2019, when Ruiz Foods advised FSIS of three consumer complaints regarding foreign material inside the wrap products. The company continues to investigate the source of the foreign material.

According to FSIS, the company received a report of potential injury associated with consumption of the product. Anyone concerned with injury or illness associated with this food item should consult a healthcare provider.

Anyone who has purchased these products should not consume them. They should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.

Consumers with questions about the recall can contact Ruiz Foods' Consumer line at 1-800-772-6474.

