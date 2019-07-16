Some states allow consumers two days or more of tax-free shopping before school starts. This gives families a chance to save money on clothes, shoes, classroom supplies, computers, backpacks and other things that students need.

Each state’s sales tax holiday rules and exemptions are different. For example, Mississippi exempts shoppers from state taxes but not city and county taxes, while Oklahoma shoppers are exempt from state and local taxes during the holiday.

State rules for layaways, coupons, exchanges and other transaction details during the tax holidays also differ, so read the rules carefully. Eligible purchases made online during the tax holidays are tax-exempt, including merchandise bought on Amazon.

Many states don’t have sales-tax holidays or have not yet authorized a holiday. If you’re not sure about whether yours does, contact your state legislator. If you want more information about the rules and exemptions for your state’s sales tax holiday, go to the website for the state’s department of revenue.

Florida

Sales tax holiday: Aug. 2-6

Clothing, footwear and accessories: $60 or less per item

School supplies: $15 or less per item

Computers and accessories: $1,000 or less per item

Maryland

Sales tax holiday: Aug. 11-17

Clothing and footwear: $100 or less

Backpacks/bookbags: The first $40 is tax-exempt

Massachusetts

Sales tax holiday: Aug. 17-18

Single items of tangible personal property: $2,500 or less

Clothing: $175 or less per article

Missouri

Sales-tax holiday: Aug. 2-4

School supplies: $50 or less

Computers: $1,500 or less

Computer software: $350 or less

Clothing: $100 or less

Ohio

Sales tax holiday: Aug. 2-4

Clothing: $75 or less

School supplies and instructional materials: $20 or less

South Carolina

Sales tax holiday: Aug. 2-4

Clothing, accessories, shoes, school supplies, backpacks, computers, printers and printer supplies, computer software, bed linens and bath accessories: No price limits for tax exemption

Tennessee

Sales tax holiday: July 26-28

Clothing and footwear: $100 or less per article

School and art supplies: $100 or less per item

Computers: $1,500 or less per item

Texas

Sales tax holiday: Aug. 9-11

Clothing and footwear: Less than $100

School supplies and backpacks: Less than $100

Virginia

Sales tax holiday: Aug. 2-4

Clothing and footwear: $100 or less

School supplies: $20 or less

