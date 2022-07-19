Austin-Round Rock housing market returning to pre-COVID normalcy

Residential home sales dropped by 20.3% year over year.

AUSTIN, Texas — New housing market data showing increased inventory and decreased residential home sales points toward a slowing housing market for the Austin-Round Rock Metropolitan Statistical Area.

The deceleration is bringing the Austin area housing market back "to pre-COVID normalcy," according to the Austin Board of REALTORS (ABoR).

“These numbers are a breath of fresh air for a housing market that has been holding its breath,” ABoR president Cord Shiflet said in a statement. “The trajectory of our market over the last two years was unsustainable and it was in no way going to last. The resurgence of activity after the COVID-19 pandemic, historically low interest rates and massive job growth created record-high housing demand in our market."

The Austin-Round Rock MSA saw a 20.3% year-over-year decrease in residential home sales last month for a total of 3,441 closed sales. Median price experienced a 13% increase, "setting a record of $537,475 for the month of June," according to ABoR.

Inventory grew in June with a 217.8% increase for a total of 7,090 active listings, "causing housing inventory to jump to 2.1 months of inventory, up 1.5 months from last June." Pending sales dropped to 2,887 transactions, a 31.6% decrease.

“When we look at the data across the Austin housing market, it reinforces what we see on a national scale—a combination of cooling demand from the tremendous surge in mortgage rates and rising prices with a noticeable increase in supply," said George Ratiu, Realtor.com economic research manager, in a statement. "The shift signals welcome news for more buyers who may be ready to embrace a post-pandemic reality and take advantage of more inventory. This increase in supply combined with cooling demand indicates the beginning of a more sustainable housing market.”

Emily Chenevert CEO Austin Board of Realtors says housing market is finally starting to normalize, inventories are rising.#kvue pic.twitter.com/8ciW9k8qE1 — Scott Guest (@ScottGuest67) July 19, 2022

ABoR and the Austin Chamber of Commerce hosted a "2022 Central Texas Housing Summit" to address some of the recent findings. The half-day summit also included an economic analysis of the Central Texas housing market and a look at current/future trends.

Emily Chenevert, ABoR CEO, and Laura Huffman, Austin Chamber CEO, provided opening remarks, while Cord Shiflet, 2022 ABoR president, closed.

Click here for the full report.