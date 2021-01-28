Lowe's looking to fill more than 500 positions in Austin

The company is also hoping to hire more than 50,000 associates nationwide.

AUSTIN, Texas — Home improvement giant Lowe's is looking to fill 50,000 jobs across the nation, and more than 525 of those openings are here in Austin.

The retail positions include seasonal and year-round jobs, both part-time and full-time.

Over the past year, the company has hired more than 90,000 associates, from jobs on the sales floor to checkout and stocking merchandise.

All hourly associates are eligible for Lowe's quarterly profit-sharing bonuses, which were paid to 100% of the U.S. stores in the first three quarters of the year.

"Lowe’s offers career advancement opportunities at all levels and provides on-the-job learning with innovative tools, including an app that delivers customized product training in the aisles to ensure associates in all roles have the knowledge to confidently help customers," the company said. "All hourly associates benefit from competitive pay and can take advantage of comprehensive health and wellness benefits that support their total wellbeing. Benefits range from health, vision and dental insurance to tuition reimbursement, 401(k) and discounted stock purchase plans, and paid volunteer time."

Lowe's committed more than $150 million to support its communities last year. It is also a military-friendly and equal-opportunity employer.

For more information, visit the Lowe's website or text "JOBS" to 56937.