Lucky winners: North Texans take home $4 million lottery, $1 million casino prize

An Anna resident won $4 million in a Mega Millions lottery drawing on July 25, and a Lancaster woman took home a $1 million prize from Choctaw Casino & Resort.

DURANT, Okla. — A couple North Texas residents had a lucky week.

An Anna resident won $4 million in a Mega Millions lottery drawing on July 25, and a Lancaster woman took home a $1 million prize from Choctaw Casino & Resort in Durant, Oklahoma.

The lottery winner, who chose to remain anonymous, purchased a ticket at a 7-Eleven at 1510 W. White St. in Anna and matched all five of the white numbers drawn on July 25: 3-5-6-44-61.

The ticket missed the Mega Ball number of 25, but the ticket was still good for $4 million. But that also means the biggest Mega Millions prize is still up for grabs, with the next drawing Tuesday at 10:12 p.m. The estimated jackpot is now $1.05 billion.

At the Choctaw casino, Rose Guia, of Lancster, on Sunday won the casino's monthly million-dollar drawing. The drawing is part of the casino's "3 months. 3 millionaires" giveaway promotion this summer.

Guia, a grandmother of 12 who works at an embroidery company, had won big before at Choctaw, taking home a $41,000 prize in 2017.

“I still can’t believe it. I can’t believe it because of how much it is. I know it’s real because I won $1 million tonight,” Guia said in a Choctaw press release. “I’m not sure what I am going to do with the money, but I have four children and 12 grandchildren. I think I will take them somewhere."

Choctaw's final $1 million drawing of the summer will be announced Aug. 26.

More North Texas news coverage:



