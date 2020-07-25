Local German restaurants feel the pain of Wurstfest cancellation

The German festival brings thousands of visitors and tourism to Central Texas.

NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas — A highly anticipated event every fall, Wurstfest is among one of the largest events recently canceled in Central Texas due to the coronavirus pandemic.

In 60 years of the festival's history, organizers have never had to cancel. The event brings thousands of visitors every year to Central Texas to enjoy German culture, food, drinks and music.

The festival also allows dozens of local small German restaurants the chance to bring in significant revenue.

Now, without the festival, classic German eateries like Fork and Spoon say they will be in need of extra support from the community.

"We just heard that Wurstfest got canceled, and oh my God it's so incredibly sad. And here at the Fork and Spoon we are a German restaurant, my family coming all the way from Germany to be here," said Sarah Halycz. "I think it's so important to support your local businesses right now because we really need your help right now."

Other fellow German businesses in New Braunfels have been connecting on Facebook trying to figure out a way to find a way to have a mini, social-distanced Wurstfest among restaurants.