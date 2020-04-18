AUSTIN, Texas — While Gov. Abbott has given the green light to retailers to start bringing in revenue for the first time in weeks by providing to-go orders, salon owners and hair stylists wish they too would have been acknowledged at Friday's press conference.

Instead, they have to keep waiting.

Amanda Short is the owner of Pigtails and Crewcuts, with two locations in the Austin area.

She said local hair stylists feel left in the dark during this time, with no money coming in their doors whatsoever.

"We were pretty bummed to not hear anything about stylists and for salons to be open again; we are ready to get back to work," said Short.

With gyms being able to open up under phase one of President Donald Trump's federal guidelines, she feels salons can also be opened and still be able to serve clients in a safe way.

"We would make sure everything is sanitized and cleaned before and after every customer, our stylists wash their hands – they would have masks on. We would do one or two families at a time and have them at a six-foot distance," said Short. "We would make sure everything is sanitized and cleaned. You wouldn't have to worry about sitting in the same seat someone just sat in without it being cleaned out first. Our stylists are washing hands. They would have masks on if necessary. We can have one or two families at a time. We can have the six-foot distance, even more than that."

Her salon is one of many that has tried to reach out to the Governor's Office to urge him to consider loosening guidelines in the coming weeks.

"We will just have to keep waiting. We'll get through this," said Short.

