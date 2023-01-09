Violet Crown Clubhouse closing Jan. 15

The quirky arcade and milkshake shop that both kids and adults alike hung out at is officially closing its doors.

AUSTIN, Texas — Another Austin classic is closing its doors on Jan. 15.

The Violet Crown Clubhouse (VCC), located at 7100 Woodrow Ave., is closing its doors for the final time on Sunday after being open for the last four years. VCC, which is situated in a former pharmacy that felt like a blast from the past when visitors walked through its doors, announced the news on its Instagram page.

"It has been a thrill being your neighborhood cruise director for the past 4 years, and you know we won’t be going out quietly!," the post on Nov. 16, 2022, stated.

The owners went to further state that the clubhouse was being acquired by a business that would run a coffee shop, natural wine bar and bottle shop in place of the clubhouse.

"The new operators are a very kind couple who live in Brentwood, one of whom was even raised here," the post explained.

Although VCC will no longer be in operation, the owners of the clubhouse will retain some investment in the new business and be "active participants in its success."

The last week of events, which last until the silent disco party on Jan. 15, include performances from local Austin artists in addition to the normal offerings of arcade games and milkshakes at the clubhouse.