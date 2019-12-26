AUSTIN, Texas — Throughout the year, KVUE has taken a look at a variety of different jobs to find out what it's like to work at them. Here are some of the highlights from the "Take This Job" series in 2019:

Just before Valentine's Day, KVUE reporters Yvonne Nava and Bryan Mays took the time to find out how sweet it would be to work at Lammes Candies.

Bryan Teich, the company's co-owner, taught the two about how the company makes and packages Longhorns, a candy made from a mix of milk chocolate, pecans and caramel.

Next up, Nava learned several of the secrets to making food look so appetizing in advertisements from a professional food stylist.

In July, Nava worked with Kristina Wolter, a professional food stylist, on a commercial shoot in Pflugerville for a magazine editorial. From metal pins to heat guns, a lot goes into making the food look pretty.

In July, KVUE's Anavid Reyes found out if she has what it takes to style man's best friend as a dog groomer.

As it turns out, dog grooming is a lot harder than it looks. From puppy manicures to teeth cleaning, Reyes learned just what it takes to get your pup looking and feeling "paw-tastic."

Leading up to Halloween, Mays joined the cast of the terrifying House of Torment to provide a few holiday scares to visitors and the ladies from Team Daybreak.

Mays found out all that goes into making Halloween the spookiest time of year at this scary event.

Mays found out how Last Stand Hats creates its custom hats, T-shirts and golf shirts.

Owner and founder of the store Mike Murphy worked with Mays to show him the process that happens when they receive an order.

In November, Reyes got the chance to try her hand as a landscaper with the landscaping app Plowz and Mowz.

She worked with contractors from the app to do everything from picking up pet poop to riding a lawnmower to help create the perfect backyard landscape for their clients.

