AUSTIN, Texas — Does KVUE's Anavid Reyes have what it takes to style man's best friend? In this week's Take This Job, she took a shot at dog grooming.

She learned from the best at Barkin’ Creek Dog Kitchen & Spa, a family-owned and operated business that supplies healthy, affordable meals and treats for dogs.

RELATED: Take This Job: How advertisers make food look good on camera

RELATED: Take This Job: CapMetro bus maintenance

It was a bit more difficult than expected, especially when dealing with paw pad hair trimming and obtaining the perfect puppy manicure.

Reyes' client for the day was Zoe.

Their basic bath service consisted of:

• Bath using shampoo and conditioner, K9 Competition

• Coat brush-out for up to 20 minutes

• 10-minute massage (Zoe's favorite part!)

• Blow-out with a high-velocity dryer

• Ear cleaning with an alcohol-based solution

• Teeth cleaning with an enzymatic teeth foam

Barkin' Creek Dog Kitchen and Spa is located on South Lamar Boulevard just before Barton Springs Road in South Austin.

PEOPLE ARE ALSO READING:

Meet the Austin woman making hundreds of H-E-B tortillas a day

A Saga: Austin area described using 'SNL' sketches

Man and dog hit, killed after crossing I-35 at Riverside Drive in Austin

Austin's El Patio Restaurant to close after 65 years

CEO: Pennsylvania schools rejected offer to pay students' late lunch bills

Hutto man loses leg after exposure to flesh-eating bacteria on Texas coast