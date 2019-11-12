AUSTIN, Texas — If you have a trash, recycle or compost bin, there's a good chance it could use a good cleaning.

Did you know there's a business in Austin that does exactly that? Austin Bin Wash will handle the dirty work for you.

Kathy Hind and Darren Smith opened Austin Bin Wash because they saw a need for the service in Central Texas.

Their custom trucks hold up to 500 gallons of water for cleaning the inside and outside of your bins. The trucks also have a 400-gallon tank on board to capture all of the wastewater so nothing is washed away into the street.

Bryan Mays had the chance to join Darren and Kathy for a day of cleaning and he learned first hand what it takes to keep those bins cleaned.

The bins are lifted onto the water jets which blast heated water inside the bins to give them a thorough washing. A handheld jet sprayer can finish up and make sure the bins are sparkling clean.

The interior of the bins is wiped out and deodorized with an eco-friendly odor neutralizer.

Hind said there are a lot of options for their Austin area customers.

"We can do it on a regular schedule, monthly, every other month or quarterly or we can do a one time option as well," he explained.

One singular cleaning only costs $25 a can. Here are the prices for each plan:

Bi-Monthly: $26.99 for six washes per year (every two months)

Monthly: $18.99 for 12 washes per year (once a month)

Quarterly: $36.99 for four washes per year (every three months)

Each job takes less than 15 minutes and you'll be amazed at the difference.

Austin Bin Wash covers the following cities:

Austin

Lakeway

Cedar Park

Round Rock

Pflugerville

Leander

Georgetown

Buda

Kyle

You can sign up for a service plan and cancel any time.

