LCRA picks Caldwell County for new peaker plant

CALDWELL COUNTY, Texas — Caldwell County will be the home to a new peaker plant, according to the Lower Colorado River Authority (LCRA).

According to the release from LCRA, this new plant will be built on a 51-acre site in the Maxwell area. It will provide about 190 megawatts of dispatchable power.

“The new plant furthers our commitment to providing power to Texans,” said LCRA General Manager Phil Wilson. “Thousands of people are moving to our state every week, and I’m proud LCRA is continuing to develop new sources of power to help support our state’s dynamic growth.”

Officials with LCRA say this new natural gas-fueled peaker plant will be built to "ramp up and shut down in minutes when the need for power approaches or exceeds what is available from renewable and other thermal generation."

Construction is expected this summer with an expected completion and operational date of 2025.

LCRA built its first plant in Fayette County in 2010. That plant houses 184 megawatts of natural gas.