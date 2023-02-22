Austinites can receive free tax filing help thanks to AARP

There are no age or income restrictions for this free tax help.

AUSTIN, Texas — For those that are struggling on where to start when filing your taxes, have no fear - there is free tax help available across the City of Austin.

With the tax laws constantly changing, it could be a little tricky to file - and the AARP is here to help. The AARP Foundation Tax-Aide Program is offering free tax preparation by IRS certified volunteers to help those that need clarification or support on the new tax laws and additions.

Residents do not need to be an AARP member and there are no age or income level restrictions to receiving help, but the program does have a focus on those that are 50 and above and low income, according to the website.

Anne Ubertini, a member of the AARP Foundation Tax-Aide Program, explained that the most common misconception is that you have to be a member or a certain age to use this service - but that is not the case. Ubertini said that AARP just wants to help as many people as they can.

"It's just so rewarding to be able to offer this free service. And the people that we provide the service to are so appreciative. And it's just it's been a very rewarding volunteer because we're all volunteers program to be involved with," said Ubertini. "The tax law does change year from year. So even if you think you've got it perfected, you know, they add in some other credit, you might be, you know, be able to get or something like that. So it definitely helps."

AARP offers the free tax services at six different locations across the City of Austin:

Ruiz Library on Mondays and Wednesdays from 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

The Rosewood/Zaragosa Neighborhood Center on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The Bridge at Granada location which is open Mondays from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Wednesdays from 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

The South Austin Senior Activity Center on Mondays and Tuesdays from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

St. Luke's on the Lake Church from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Wednesdays.

University Hills Library on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 9 a.m. until 12:30 p.m.

"It's basically a lot of people have tax returns that aren't that difficult to prepare, but then they go to a pay preparer and all of their refund is just going to the pay preparer," said Ubertini. "So it's like, you know, if we can help people like the seniors or, you know, less lower income that just don't have that extra money to give to a pay preparer, then you know, we want to do it."

Walk-ins are welcome at all six locations, but residents can also make an appointment on the website. Some locations even offer drop-off services, where residents can simply drop-off their tax documents and have their taxes done for them without being present.

While there are no restrictions on who can come get help, there may be some taxes that the program isn't able to tackle. If that is the case for your taxes, members with the program explained that they will still work with residents to try and find free resources to help get the forms filed.

