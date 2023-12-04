City of Austin hosts annual career expo to fill over 4,000 jobs

The jobs offered will include both part-time and full-time positions, with the goal being to provide opportunities for a wide range of job seekers.

AUSTIN, Texas — The City of Austin is hosting its annual career expo to fill over 4,000 jobs.

The expo will be held at the Palmer Events Center, located at 900 Barton Springs Road, on Wednesday, April 12, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Over 100 employers will gather in the center to offer more than 4,000 open job positions to Austinites.

The open jobs are for an array of different fields, including a variety of departments for the City of Austin, government agencies and private businesses. The jobs offered will include both part-time and full-time positions, with the goal being to provide opportunities for a wide range of job seekers. From veterans to people with disabilities to those over the age of 50, there are job openings for everyone in attendance.

Additionally, there will be around 37 employers who are re-entry friendly, meaning they hire justice-involved people with criminal backgrounds.

"We want to have everybody everybody to have an opportunity. And I say that we want everybody to have an opportunity to find a decent living or a living wage in the city of austin. And we host this event not just for ourselves, but for employers in the community that are also in this war for talent," said City of Austin Human Resources Employment Manager Sonya Alexander-Harry.

Alexander-Harry, who is in charge of the event, says that the salaries range from about $20 an hour to six-figure salaries. Alexander-Harry said that job applicants should dress the part, come with your resume and be prepared to share what your best skills are.

"Be able to articulate what you're good at. And if you're getting back into the job market or if you're trying to do a transition in your career, be able to talk about how those skills that you have currently and what you're good at transfer into the types of job opportunities that that employer is looking for," said Alexander-Harry.

The events center has 119 employers signed up because that's all they had room for! Several more employers are listed as alternates in the case that someone doesn't show up.

Those that are interested in the event can visit the City's website for a detailed look at the employers that will be in attendance.

