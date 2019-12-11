WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — Buc-ee’s, an extremely popular and well-known convenience store chain based in Texas, is planning to open its first Georgia location in 2021 in Warner Robins.

According to a news release, the home of the ‘world’s cleanest bathrooms’ will be breaking ground Monday, Nov. 18 at 11 a.m. at the southeast corner of I-75 and Russell Parkway.

The 53,000-square foot travel center will have 116 fueling stations and thousands of food options for travelers.

It will be open 24/7 and have all the things Buc-ee’s is known for like Texas barbeque, fudge, Beaver nuggets (caramel and butter-glazed corn puffs), jerky, fresh pastries, and of course merchandise of its beaver mascot, Bucky.

Warner Robins was selected to be the first location in Georgia based off the company’s desire to support military families in the region, and its prime location between Alabama and Florida.

It will take about a year to build and will create around 200 permanent jobs when done. Job fairs are planned throughout the spring and summer, but details are not available for them yet.

“We’re excited to break ground in Warner Robins and provide people with a world-class option for their travel needs along the highway. Warner Robins is one of the fastest growing cities in Georgia, and we are hoping to support the military community at nearby Robins Air Force Base by providing quality jobs with great pay, full benefits, 401k, and three weeks vacation,” said Jeff Nadalo of Buc-ee’s.

About Buc-ee’s

Buc-ee’s, home to the world’s largest convenience store, has 37 stores in Texas, soon to open their 38thth. In 2019 they began their multi-state expansion in Alabama, and plan to open locations in Florida and Georgia in 2021. Buc-ee’s is known for its pristine bathrooms, large amount of fueling positions, Buc-ee’s apparel, and fresh, delicious food. Buc-ee’s was founded in 1982 and headquartered in Lake Jackson, Texas. For more information, visit www.buc-ees.com.

