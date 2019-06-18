AUSTIN, Texas — It looks like Austin's skyline may change again.

Developers want to put several high rises in the space where our partners at the Austin American-Statesman are located, which is just south of Lady Bird Lake off of Riverside Drive and Congress Avenue.

According to the Statesman, the original plan calls for 3.5 million square feet of development on a 19-acre property.

A real estate group is planning to build office towers, condos, apartments, hotels and retail space.

The remaining 12.5 acres would have different public uses such as plazas, new roads, sidewalks and more connections to nearby trails.

The Statesman reported developers also want to improve outdoor spaces, including a bat-viewing area near the Congress Avenue bridge. They also plan to apply for rezoning with the city within the next few weeks.

Bryce Miller, co-founder and managing principal with Endeavor, said the proposed project "is an opportunity for the Cox family and Endeavor to create something that's truly special for a one-of-a-kind site in Austin, Texas."

In regards to parking, 90% of the parking would be underground and 300 parking spaces will be above ground.

"This is the beginning of a long process," said Bryce Miller.

It is not clear at this time when construction on this project will begin.

