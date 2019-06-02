AUSTIN, Texas — City leaders said they're looking to cut some red tape to build more affordable housing in Austin.

Their new plan would ease permit requirements for developments that have at least 50 percent "low-income housing."

If approved, Council Member Greg Casar said this will help city leaders make the most of the $250 million affordable housing bond voters passed back in November.

