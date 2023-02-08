XCharge North America opening U.S. manufacturing facility in Hays County

XCharge North America specializes in innovating Level-3 electric vehicle chargers and energy storage devices.

HAYS COUNTY, Texas — XCharge North America has selected Hays County as the site of its new U.S. manufacturing facility.

The company specializes in innovating Level-3 electric vehicle (EV) chargers and energy storage devices.

The new 3,500-square-foot manufacturing facility will be "dedicated to researching, developing, distributing, and providing services for its core EV charging solutions," according to XCharge. The company plans to expand the facility to approximately 20,000 square feet in the coming years.

XCharge said the facility will help increase local EV accessibility, introducing EV charging stations that align with green initiatives set by President Joe Biden's administration, expanding job opportunities and supporting local community initiatives and events.

“Hays County was a perfect location for us to establish our domestic operations, given its scalable facilities and land availability. Furthermore, it provides us with the opportunity to partner with the local community – such as Texas State University – to increase job opportunities. Our continued focus and business efforts are to develop and provide cost-efficient innovative EV solutions, built to specifically alleviate U.S. grid constraints to increase EV accessibility and viability as an alternative transportation option," said Aatish Patel, president and co-founder of XCharge North America.

"This addition to our local community represents a step towards establishing green initiatives and maintaining sustainability for our local environment," San Marcos Mayor Jane Hughson said. "We’re committed to supporting nationally established green and electrification goals, and the XCharge North America partnership will play a key role in that success.”

