Williamson County EMS adding resources in Round Rock to keep up with growth

According to Williamson County, call volume in the Round Rock area has increased by almost 30% over the past five years.

ROUND ROCK, Texas — Williamson County EMS is investing in Round Rock to keep up with the area's population growth.

Williamson County EMS is adding additional resources to its station at 1781 E. Old Settlers Blvd., next to the County's J.B. and Hallie Jester Annex. The agency is adding a second 24-hour ambulance at the station, adding six medics, in order to better serve Round Rock residents

The agency is also expanding existing service by partnering with the Round Rock Fire Department to put an ambulance at Fire Station 6, located at 2919 Joe Dimaggio Blvd., near Dell Diamond. According to Williamson County EMS, this will provide more hours of coverage and enhanced response to the north and eastern parts of Round Rock.

Williamson County EMS has 23 response resources throughout the county and 151 field providers.

