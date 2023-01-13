West Campus booming with more development as quadruplex hits market for $1.5M

The height of the buildings in the Austin neighborhood is rising, and so are the property values.

AUSTIN, Texas — The West Campus neighborhood near the University of Texas at Austin is booming with large apartment complexes and rising property values.



Developments are going up all over the neighborhood in Austin. Construction is underway along Seton Avenue for one of the developments. According to LV Collective, an eight-story, 200-unit student housing project including a resort-style pool and sauna is going up.

Next to it sits a quadruplex built in the 1980s.

"It's something that I look at every morning on my way to school, so it’s one of the first things I think about in the day," said student Jacob Par.

Par is a senior at UT Austin. He said he has seen the neighborhood grow over the last four years.

"Last spring, less than a year ago, that was a big hole in the ground and now, it’s a nearly completed building. It kind of dwarfs your ability to understand it, just because of the sheer pace of it," he said.

Buildings in West Campus are getting higher too.

In 2019, the Austin City Council approved a new code that allows developers in West Campus to build as high as 300 feet, or around 28 stories. They used to be restricted to 150 feet.

As for the quadruplex, it's currently being rented to students. It just hit the market for sale. According to Zillow, it is listed for $1.5 million.

"I believe it more for the land than the building just in the location," Par said.

