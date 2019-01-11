AUSTIN, Texas — The retail center that houses Waterloo Records now has a new owner.

Endeavor Real Estate Group now owns the majority of the retail space that's located on West Sixth Street and North Lamar Boulevard. That same shopping space houses Amy's Ice Cream, 24 Diner and Snap Kitchen.

Waterloo Records has been an Austin staple since it opened more than 30 years ago.

“We’ve always been quick, we’ve always been nimble and that’s exactly what we’ll do we’ll figure it out and make it work cause we’re not going anywhere," John T. Kunz, the owner and president of Waterloo Records, said. "We’ve heard from lots of our customers, lots of people on social media about ‘Oh, you guys are gonna close!’ And no, we’re not gonna close."

The iconic record store recently tweeted that they have no intention of closing and will keep customers in the loop with details as they get them.

Bryce Miller, who is a co-founder and managing principal of Endeavor, told KVUE that the firm does not have any immediate redevelopment plans for the site.

The property was previously owned by Roger Joseph of Roger Joseph Developments Inc. and Scott Young of Scott Young Properties, according to our partners at the Statesman.

Last November, hundreds skipped Black Friday shopping to stop at Waterloo Records after 175 unreleased vinyl records were put on sale.

Other news for vinyl lovers: This weekend, the Austin Record Convention will be held at the Palmer Events Center.

