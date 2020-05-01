AUSTIN, Texas — A series of explosions had a lot of people talking Sunday morning.

The loud booms were from a planned implosion of the University Towers building in West Campus on 24th Street near the UT Austin campus.

Surrounding streets were closed for several hours, and neighbors who lived right next to the University Towers had to leave.

Grey Huffines, a UT Austin senior, lives one street over. He said he sees the good and the bad with the changing landscape of West Campus.

"It's good because rent will finally go down 'cause now that there's so many buildings," Huffines said. "Like, my rent last year was like $1,000 and some change and it dropped like, $350 because people weren't re-signing leases. So, that's a great thing."

The Austin Business Journal reported that a new student apartment building called The Mark is going up in University Towers' place.

Construction on that building is expected sometime this year.

The website for University Towers has not been updated to reflect the implosion.

