How UT is helping students dealing with Austin's high rent costs

Senior DJ Johnson said he pays more than $1,000 a month and shares a common area with three other people.

Example video title will go here for this video

AUSTIN, Texas — As University of Texas at Austin students are getting this fall semester started, they are living in the district with some of the highest rent prices in the city.

Most off-campus housing falls in District 9, where, according to HousingWorks Austin's 2022 data, the average rent is $2,718.

Senior DJ Johnson is one the 50,000 students at UT. While he loves the university, he said he is not happy about the rent costs.

"Highway robbery – that is the general consensus on it. It’s a highway robbery," said Johnson.

Johnson lives on West campus. He said he has his own bedroom but shares a common area with three other people, paying over $1,000 a month.

"I guess supply and demand. I don't know. They can charge us the prices because that many people want the apartments," he said.

Johnson said he gets financial assistance and works a job to get by.



"Not going to lie it’s a lot of money for me," he said about his rent payments.

Johnson is not the only one upset about rent costs.

UT junior Anika Bhatia pays more than a $1,000 a month for her portion of a three-bedroom apartment that she's sharing.

“Rent here, I think it's crazy high,” said Bhatia.

On the UT housing website, the university lists a few off-campus options, including the Colorado apartments, which you need to have a least 30 credit hours in order to apply for. The complex is about a 15-minute walk to main campus, with a one-bedroom at $1,100 per month.

Johnson said there needs to more affordable options for students.

"Legislation got to do something about that. I really don't know. I think they are the only persons that can regulate it. It definitely needs some, needs to be regulation intact, because us as the students are just price-takers," he said.

Matt Fernandez on social media: Facebook | X