TXDOT asking for public comment on proposed changes along I-35 near SH 71

A virtual presentation on the proposed changes will be available from Dec. 3-18.

AUSTIN, Texas — The Texas Department of Transportation (TXDOT) wants you to weigh in on its proposed changes for the $300 million improvement project, known as the Interstate 35 Capital Express South project.

TXDOT is proposing adding two non-tolled managed lanes in each direction along I-35 from SH 71/Ben White Boulevard to SH 45 southeast. The project also includes various operational and safety enhancements that would reconstruct bridges, eliminate five main lane merges and improve east and west connections over or under I-35.

A virtual presentation will be available starting Thursday, Dec. 3 through Friday, Dec. 18. The presentation will provide an update on the project design following the last public open house held in Oct. 2019.

Design changes include:

Elevating managed lanes between SH 71/Ben White Boulevard and Slaughter Lane.

Constructing a southbound I-35 intersection bypass lane at Stassney Lane and William Cannon Drive.

Adding 2.5 miles of auxiliary lanes for entering and exiting traffic.

Constructing braided northbound entrance and exit ramps at Slaughter Lane.

Widening the northbound and southbound I-35 frontage roads to three lanes south of Slaughter Lane.

You can submit input on the project in an online survey, email or call 512.501.5451.