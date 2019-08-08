AUSTIN, Texas — According to a press release, The Art Institute of Austin is pursuing plans to relocate the Austin campus to Bastrop.

After approval, The Art Institute will proceed with a 10-year lease agreement with the Bastrop Economic Development Corporation (BEDC) at 921 Main Street in Bastrop. The move is planned for summer 2020.

The Art Institute system offers diplomas through bachelor's degrees in design, media arts, culinary arts and fashion. The Art Institute of Austin will be the first institution of higher learning in Bastrop.

Back in 2016, the KVUE Defenders looked into for-profit institutions, including the Art Institute system, looking into graduation rates, student debt and president and CEO salaries.

“Bringing the Art Institutes to Bastrop is a significant milestone for our community,” said Bastrop Mayor Connie Schroeder. “Not only will this partnership bring post-secondary education to the area for the first time, but it will also create a positive, long-term impact on our local economy as Bastrop continues to grow.”

The Art Institutes’ film and production courses will be a featured program at the campus, according to the press release. The institute will be in collaboration with New Republic Studios, providing immersion for students, with training programs side-by-side with media professionals in the field.

Art Institute students from Austin, Houston and San Antonio will be able to access to new campus' offerings.

