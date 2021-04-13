x
Texas Children's Hospital releases first look at new facility in North Austin

The hospital will be located at 9835 North Lake Creek Pkwy. in North Austin. It is expected to open in early 2024.

AUSTIN, Texas — Texas Children's Hospital has released the first renderings of its new facility for children and women in North Austin. 

Set to open in the first quarter of 2024, the $485 million hospital will be located at 9835 North Lake Creek Pkwy. Groundbreaking is anticipated this spring.

The renderings – created by design, architecture and engineering firm Page – provide a first look at the 365,000 square foot, 52-bed hospital. The hospital will include neonatal intensive care, pediatric intensive care, operating rooms, epilepsy monitoring, an emergency center, sleep center, acute care, diagnostic imaging, a fetal center for advanced fetal interventions and fetal surgery with a special high-risk delivery unit and an on-site Texas Children's Urgent Care location.

The facility will also feature a 170,000 square foot outpatient building that will connect patients and family to Texas Children's subspecialties, including cardiology, oncology, neurology, pulmonology, gastroenterology, rheumatology, dialysis and more. There will also be more than 1,200 free parking spaces on site.

Texas Children's already has several locations in Austin including Texas Children's Urgent Care Westgate on South Lamar Boulevard, Texas Children's Specialty Care Austin on North MoPac Expressway and 10 Texas Children's Pediatrics locations across the city.

Texas Children's said its new hospital in North Austin is another example of its commitment to expand its "expert pediatric and maternal care to more conveniently serve the families of Central Texas."

