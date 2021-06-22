Austin's airport receives $61M in federal grants from FAA

The federal funds are aimed to help keep airport workers employed, fund construction projects and help financial recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic.

AUSTIN, Texas — Airports across the country will receive a collective $8 billion from the U.S. Department of Transportation's Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) to help keep airport workers employed, fund construction projects and help financial recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic.

The federal funds come from the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021, which President Joe Biden signed into law in March.

The Lone Star State will receive the third-most amount of funds ($689,928,612), according to the allocation list. California will receive the most ($899,826,548), and Florida is slated for the second-most ($724,091,795).

There are a plethora of Central Texas airports included in the federal funding allocation. KVUE's Bryce Newberry combed through the list and broke down of how much money local airports will get:

Austin-Bergstrom International: $61,437,443

San Marcos Regional: $148,000

Georgetown Municipal: $59,000

Giddings-Lee County: $32,000

Gillespie County: $59,000

Lago Vista – Rusty Allen: $32,000

Lampasas: $22,000

Llano Municipal: $32,000

Lockhart Municipal: $32,000

Fayette Regional Air Center: $32,000

Taylor Municipal: $32,000

Burnet Municipal Kate Craddock Field: $32,000

Smithville Crawford Municipal: $32,000

“The money will help keep people safe and employed by reimbursing operational expenses, debt service payments, and costs related to combating the spread of pathogens at the airport," an Austin-Bergstrom International Airport spokesperson told KVUE. "Airports can also use the money to provide rent relief to in-terminal retail and concession companies. The funding requires that airports continue to employ at least 90% of their pre-pandemic employees for those airports that cover a majority of the traveling public.”

For additional program information and the amount of funding each airport is eligible for, visit the FAA’s website.