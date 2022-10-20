Tesla's profit doubles despite delivery issues

Austin-based Tesla's net income from July to September was $3.29 billion despite the company not meeting annual delivery goals.

Example video title will go here for this video

AUSTIN, Texas — An increase in vehicle sales caused Tesla's third-quarter profit to double compared to numbers from a year ago.

Earlier this month, Tesla announced over 365,000 vehicles were produced and over 343,000 vehicles were delivered. This led Tesla shares to dip because Wall Street analysts believed the company was short over 20,000 deliveries. Elon musk said those numbers would be revisited on Oct. 19 after the market close because an unusually high number of vehicles were still being delivered.

Final numbers revealed the company's net income from July to September was $3.29 billion despite delivery issues.

The Austin-based company's revenue rose by 56%, allowing it the flexibility and choice to reconsolidate ownership through a potential stock buybacks.

According to a report from our news partners at the Austin-American Statesman, Musk said on the Tesla's quarterly conference call that it is considering a $5 billion to $10 billion stock buyback next year, even if the economy doesn't fare as well.

However, Tesla Chief Financial Officer Zachary Kirkhorn said Tesla will fall short of its target of 50% annual growth in vehicle deliveries this year.

"Analysts have questioned whether Tesla is experiencing waning demand for its vehicles, which in the U.S. start around $49,000," the Statesman reported.

Delivery statistics aside, Tesla is expected to grow in other ways. Musk says customers who ordered the "full self-driving" system can expect it by the end of 2022.

Musk also says he's confident in the company meeting U.S government requirements per the Inflation Reduction Act, so consumers can get up tax credits when they purchase Tesla vehicles. In addition to this, deliveries for Tesla's semi trucks will begin in December.

To read the full report, visit the Austin-American Statesman.