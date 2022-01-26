Workforce Solutions helping connect locals with hundreds of job opportunities at Austin's Tesla Gigafactory

Workforce Solutions Capital Area has more than 360 open positions in their system for jobs at the new Tesla Gigafactory.

AUSTIN, Texas — Telsa confirmed on a company earnings call Wednesday that its Gigafactory and headquarters in southeast Austin has produced Model Y's since late 2021, and although they have already hired on a lot of people, they have hundreds more job postings right now.

Tesla’s website shows a range of job opportunities in engineering, environmental job and manufacturing.

Workforce Solutions Capital Area has been partnered with Tesla ever since they announced they would be coming to Austin. Workforce Solutions works to connect locals with jobs at Tesla, and also help prepare them for what Tesla is looking for in a job candidate.

Workforce Solutions leaders are focused on finding people to fill entry-level manufacturing jobs at the Tesla Gigafactory.

“Right now, with us, they're primarily posting the entry level manufacturing production associate,” said Yael Lawson, the chief operations officer of Workforce Solutions Capital Area. “I do know that eventually they will be ramping up and hiring for other positions.”

Lawson said that, in the past two months, Tesla has taken 163 applicants from them. Of those, about half were considered and about 20 ended up being employed by Tesla. For the entry-level production associate position, Tesla wants people who are hard workers.

“They're really looking for people that are reliable, that can work in a fast-paced environment,” said Lawson. “So, they've told me things, such as people who work at fast food or people who've worked in retail, potentially the military.”

As of Jan. 26, Workforce Solutions has more than 360 job openings in their system, specifically for Tesla.

Lawson said there has been a lot of interest in Tesla jobs, with hundreds of people going to the company’s recent job fairs, and added that is for good reason.

“I think the name Tesla absolutely is bringing in people,” said Lawson. “But they have a competitive salary for manufacturing and their benefits package. From what I understand, it is superior and I think a lot of people now are looking for those things.”

If you are interested in a job with Tesla, you are encouraged to contact Workforce Solutions Capital Area so that they can help you prepare for interviews and connect you with the right resources.

“We can definitely work with them. We can share some mock interview questions that Tesla has given us,” said Lawson. “Talk about the job, share what the position will be like, and really sit down with someone and explain what it is that Tesla is looking for.”

