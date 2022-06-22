Tesla Gigafactory potentially getting tunnel nearby made by The Boring Co.

According to a site plan application filed on June 21, a private access tunnel is being planned near the Tesla Gigafactory.

TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas — The Tesla Gigafactory in East Travis County may soon get a tunnel nearby made by another Elon Musk venture, The Boring Company.

According to a site plan application filed on June 21, a private access tunnel is being planned near the Tesla Gigafactory. Not much else about the project is known, besides the fact that it is being called "Colorado River Connector Tunnel" with the applicant "proposing private access tunnel along with associated improvements."

According to a report by the Austin Business Journal, the address for the project has it located on the west side of State Highway 130 while the Tesla factory is east of the same highway.

The site plan application was filed by Hunter Brauer, a senior civil engineer at The Boring Company, and listed the applicant's address as Boring Co. headquarters, the ABJ reported. Brauer declined to speak about the filing and other company officials did not respond to the ABJ's request for comment by the time of publication.

The ABJ said Electrek first reported the site plan and noted that Musk's tunnel company has "discussed" a tunnel system in Austin to connect downtown, the airport and the Gigafactory.

