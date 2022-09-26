From Samsung to the silver screen, the town is booming.

TAYLOR, Texas — Everybody wants to be in Central Texas, including members of the Hollywood elite.

Taylor, Texas, is considered a "film friendly city," meaning that it has made an interesting change to the landscape for those that live there. One thing is for certain: things are taking off in Taylor.

"There's been quite a bit of change since I grew up here," said Dayton Dabbs, a Taylor native who has watched the growth firsthand for years.

"This is an Italian-produced gyroplane," he said, standing next to what's called an Orion model.

Dabbs trains people to fly the planes.

"And honestly, all you have to have is a desire to go up for a flight in these things," Dabbs said.

Flying around town in a gyroplane is a great way to see Taylor and its changes – but you don't need to have one to see the stars.

"When I was in middle school," Dabbs said, "I'll never forget looking out and seeing Drew Barrymore and Luke Wilson filming 'Home Fries' out here."

Taylor is welcoming and eager to show Hollywood how Texas does hospitality.

"When they were filming 'Transformers 4', they actually blew a car out the back wall of my loft," Dabbs said with a laugh. "The opening scene is right on the steps in front of my apartment."

In fact, Taylor is such a popular place for movies and television shows to film, residents and visitors alike might be walking around town and stumble on a live set.

Season three of W"alker, Texas Ranger" was taking over Louie Miller BBQ during the time of filming, but next week and every day moving forward? You'll just have to stop on by Taylor and find out for yourself.

"Taylor has done a very good job of keeping it as a home, a small town feel to the city," Dabbs said. "And I hope all that stays the same – only time will tell."

