AUSTIN, Texas — Austin's picture-perfect skyline could look different in a couple years. In fact, folks with Austin's Downtown Alliance said it's shifting and they're expecting explosive growth in a specific part of downtown, according to the State of Downtown report.

"You could say the skyline has shifted 90 degrees. Instead of being predominantly viewed from the East and the West, you can now see a really nice skyline shot from the South," said Michele Van Hyfte, AIA LEED AP, Downtown Austin Alliance's vice president of urban design. “We reflect upon the 35 million square feet that have been built in Downtown Austin. If the current rate continues for development in downtown, we could match the 35 million square feet in the next 10 years.”

Van Hyfte said planning the future of Downtown Austin is important: it's the heart of the city and it plays a huge role in the region's economy.

Downtown Austin Alliance | State of Downtown Skip to main content A market snapshot illustrating downtown's critical role as Austin's business, governmental and cultural hub View the Report In addition to being the busy, bustling heart of the city, downtown plays a critical role in our region's economy. Every year, we see additional development, explosive job growth, and the fast-paced evolution of the business landscape.

“Knowledge is power. If you understand the current state of downtown and what led up to it being in that current state, you can have a better lens into the future. Everyone is curious about what is the future of Downtown Austin," said Van Hyfte.

Van Hyfte helped create the State of Downtown report. In the report, it shows that it's supposed to show the central role downtown plays as Austin's economic, governmental and cultural center.

The growth the report expects will be mainly along Lady Bird Lake. Another area that could attract a lot of developers is around Waller Creek on the eastern edge of downtown.

This fall, the Waterloo Greenway will open up a series of parks and trails winding along the creek. Van Hyfte said that's a big reason why the growth will be concentrated in that area.

"It’s possible that that part of downtown is going to experience the next round of growth and will help fill out maybe even a different downtown skyline that we can't even imagine yet," said Van Hyfte.

The Downtown Alliance will have a second State of Downtown report in spring 2020.

