Swiss sportswear company On moving into old Lucy in Disguise building

Lucy in Disguise with Diamonds, a costume shop that opened in 1984, closed last December after 38 years in business.

Example video title will go here for this video

AUSTIN, Texas — A new tenant is moving into the South Congress Avenue building that Lucy in Disguise with Diamonds called home for nearly 40 years.

According to a report from KVUE's media partners at the Austin American-Statesman, Swiss sportswear company On will open a store at the 8,000-square-foot location next summer.

Lucy in Disguise closed last December after 38 years as a go-to costume spot for Austinites. The store cited a combination of reasons for the closure, including parking availability, redevelopment plans for South Congress and a loss of vendors during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Our owner, Jenna Radtke, opened the store in 1984 and since then, the store has survived a lot of changes and grown into an Austin institution," read a statement the store posted on social media in August 2022. "There are not a lot of year-round costume shops in the world and we're very grateful to our customers for their ongoing support. We've loved being a source of creativity and inspiration for your parties, plays, and productions. It has been a pleasure to fulfill your costuming dreams and fantasies."

To learn more about the South Congress area's transformation over the past two decades, read the Statesman's full report.

Boomtown is KVUE's series covering the explosive growth in Central Texas. For more Boomtown stories, head to KVUE.com/Boomtown.