New East Austin bar decorated with dozens of signs from Austin businesses of the past

Signs from shuttered businesses make up the structure of Sign Bar Austin, located off of FM 969.

AUSTIN, Texas — A bar in East Austin is using relics of "Old Austin" to make something new.

Sign Bar Austin, located at 9909 Farm to Market 969, Building 3, opened this past weekend. It features dozens of signs from Austin businesses of the past and present and describes itself as a "brand-new, completely immersive bar experience."

"What started as a passion project of collecting deserted yet legendary bar and restaurant signs evolved into a desire to preserve the history of an Austin forgotten...," the bar's website reads.

Sign Bar is a property of FBR Management, the team behind Lala's Little Nugget, Mean Eyed Cat, Lavaca Street Bar and several others. According to KVUE's partners at the Austin American-Statesman, the company is co-owned by Matt Luckie and Max Moreland.

Luckie told the Statesman that one of the sad parts of demolitions is that often, when buildings are torn down, the signs are destroyed. He's made it his mission to save them, often competing against people willing to spend tens of thousands of dollars to own a piece of Austin history.

So far, the bar has been met with both positive and cautious response from Austinites. One commenter on a Reddit post about Sign Bar said that it is "the real deal" and a "passion project, totally unique and original and just what Austin needed in a way that bridges old and new Austin." Meanwhile, another commenter said, "I wouldn't be able to hang out without feeling sad ... It's a boneyard."

Sign Bar's property includes a patio, a maze, a viewing deck and more, and the bar says it serves "delicious and visually stunning drinks." There is also a taco truck on-site.

Sign Bar Austin is open 4 p.m. to 2 a.m. Monday through Thursday and 11 a.m. to 2 a.m. Friday through Sunday. The patio is dog-friendly, and the bar is kid-friendly until 7 p.m.

Sign Bar is also hiring bartenders, barbacks and door staff.

Boomtown is KVUE's series covering the explosive growth in Central Texas. For more Boomtown stories, head to KVUE.com/Boomtown.

