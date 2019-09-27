AUSTIN, Texas — With our Boomtown 2040 project, we're taking a look this year into the growth of Central Texas. Sometimes that creates an affordability problem for businesses.

When you've been doing something for more than 48 years, 31 of those in the same spot on West Sixth Street in Austin, change is inevitable.

Beth Fromme is getting a front-row seat to that change, inside her store, Shear Madness.

"You kinda have to embrace the growth and make your own little spot, and make Austin work for you," said Fromme. "And this area, it was our community and it has been our community for 31 years, so it's very hard to leave."

But as rent prices nearly doubled the cost to operate, multiple hairdressers and barbers became too much, which is why Friday is her last day with clients.

"Oh, my favorite client of all time, Harper Linton, my granddaughter," laughed Fromme.

"I don't think I've ever not gotten a haircut here," said Linton.

"You get to be a part of their lives – it really truly is an honor," said Fromme. "It was an honor to meet the wonderful people I have. It's hard for us to see Austin become so expensive and price out the places we know and love."

But the change has been ever so apparent for her and her family.

"It's been really hard, because it's all – for one thing – it's all happened so incredibly fast," said Heather Kafka, Fromme's daughter. "I'm only 47 and I didn't think I would see so much change in my lifetime where I barely recognize my hometown."

She grew up in her mom's shops, the same way her daughter has now. But she knows what's coming.

"The only thing that she's really cared about is making people when they leave here feeling better than when she came in," said Kafka.

"It's the people – it's just the people that came through those doors. We have some amazing people," said Fromme.

So as the last haircuts happen before the change sets in, the people are what sticks with her the most.

"It's been a good run," added Fromme.

Fromme does have a small room she's able to rent at another shop so that she can keep cutting her clients' hair. She also says she plans on doing that until she can't stand behind the chair anymore.

