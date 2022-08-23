New seven-story office tower coming to South Lamar Boulevard

Demolition of the former Schlotzsky's restaurant at the site has begun to make way for Zilker Point.

AUSTIN, Texas — Another office tower is set to rise just south of Lady Bird Lake on South Lamar Boulevard.

According to a new report by KVUE's news partners at the Austin American-Statesman, developers have begun demolishing the Schlotzsky's restaurant at 218 S. Lamar Blvd. to create the seven-story Zilker Point tower.

That's just north of Barton Springs Road and next to Zach Theatre.

The new tower, being developed by Austin-based Generational Commercial Properties, will have 192,000 square feet of office and 15,000 square feet of retail space, per the report. It will also have a tenant fitness center, a rooftop terrace and a community art gallery.

The developer has obtained a $124 million construction loan for the project, which is expected to be completed by 2024, according to the Statesman.

The development of Zilker Point comes as the City continues its rebound from the pandemic slump with the growth of tech companies including Google, Apple and Facebook, the report stated.

Read the full report by visiting the Austin American-Statesman website.

