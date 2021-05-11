'Live and travel and work on their own terms' | Sentral East Austin offers new kind of living

Sentral East Austin offers flexible options for staying that stem from pandemic trends around how people live, work and travel.

AUSTIN, Texas — Whether it’s for one night or a year and beyond, a new community in East Austin is giving people flexibility when it comes to traveling or leasing.

It can be a year-long lease or a weekend-long stay at Sentral East Austin, located at 1614 and 1630 East Sixth Street.

“If somebody wants to stay either two nights or more than a year, we can offer both,” said Nick Yezierski, general manager at Sentral East Austin. “We’ve all seen that, you know, people have, you know, placed more value in exploring new places, and a lot of people are able to work remotely, right, and take their work on the road with them.”

Nightly pricing is comparable to a hotel stay, Yezierski said.

The buildings feature a range of amenities, including a lounge, coworking space, pool and luxurious units. The building offers furnished or unfurnished units.

“There are some trends that were starting pre-COVID around a new way to live, work and travel,” Sentral CEO Jon Slavet said. “What we're seeing is that a large number of our customers want to live and travel and work on their own terms. And the way that translates for the communities we operate is there is increasing demand for flexibility with the lease.”

Slavet said it’s a concept that’s gaining popularity across the country. So far, Sentral is in seven different cities, including Atlanta, Chicago, Denver, Los Angeles, Miami and Seattle in addition to Austin. Expanding is on the horizon.

“We're going to grow in Texas first. We're looking actively in multiple cities in Texas,” Slavet said. “I see us expanding in Austin in the next one to two years in a pretty significant way because there is just so much demand for a flexible product and one that feels like you're at home.”

Sentral residents get the added perk of staying at Sentral properties in other cities for a discounted rate, Slavet said.