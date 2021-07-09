Williamson County Commissioners approve development plan for Samsung semiconductor plant

Construction on the 6-million-square-foot facility is expected to begin in January 2022, with production to be "up and running" by the end of 2024.

TAYLOR, Texas — The Williamson County Commissioners Court on Wednesday voted to approve a development plan for a new Samsung semiconductor plant in Taylor, Texas.

The court and City of Taylor both voted 4-0 to approve the new tax incentives plan.

Although both Taylor and Williamson County officials have been moving forward with the development, Samsung has continued to deny that it has chosen the city for its new $17 billion facility, which Austin was also considered for. The plant is expected to bring 1,800 jobs.

"No decision has been made by Samsung on a site for a potential expansion," Samsung said in a statement to KVUE on Sept. 6. "All sites are under consideration and each community is performing the appropriate due diligence to put themselves in the best position for this opportunity. The actions by Williamson County and City of Taylor are part of their due diligence. We are honored to have such thoughtful consideration from all of the sites."

In July, Samsung had also filed for an incentives deal with Taylor ISD, which would provide the company with a $314 million tax break over the next 10 years.

Construction on the 6-million-square-foot facility is expected to begin in January 2022, with production to be "up and running" by the end of 2024.