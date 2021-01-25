Samsung chip-making plant considered for Austin could be bigger, more expensive than previously reported

A Wall Street Journal report stated that there are two locations in and near Austin that Samsung is scouting.

AUSTIN, Texas — Editor's note: The video published above cites the Bloomberg report, which slated the cost of the site at $10 million.

A Samsung Electronics Co. site allegedly being considered for Austin might be bigger and more expensive than previously reported.

According to the Wall Street Journal, Samsung is considering multiple sites near Phoenix, along with sites in New York and Austin, for a $17 billion semiconductor plant.

A Bloomberg Technology report from Friday stated the alleged Samsung site, which would have the capability to produce chips as advanced as three nanometers, would cost $10 billion. The Bloomberg report said that while plans are currently in the preliminary phase, the goal would be to start construction in 2021, install major equipment by 2022 and begin operations as early as 2023.

The WSJ report – also released Friday – stated that there were two locations in and near Austin that Samsung was scouting.

Samsung already has facilities in Austin, including the Samsung Austin Semiconductor, which has been called one of the most advanced semiconductor fabrication facilities in the world.

To read the full Wall Street Journal report, click here.